The Laos national team left for Osaka, Japan tonight for a training camp to fine tune the squad ahead of their second match in Group F of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.The squad under head coach Ha Hyeok-jun will be training at the J-GREEN SAKI Training Center in Osaka until 2 June 2025.The plan is for the team to play warm-up matches against Japanese clubs.The second game of Group F will be against Nepal at the National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Laos.Laos’ first game of the qualifiers was a 5-0 defeat away to Vietnam in Binh Duong. #AFF

