Johor Darul Takzim kept their place at the top in the Super League when Melaka United fell to a shock 3-2 defeat to previously winless Felda United while Kedah’s miserable run continued with a 1-1 draw against newcomers UiTM FC and Terengganu snatched a late 3-3 draw against Selangor at home in Wednesday’s Super League matches.

Skipper Lee Tuck tucked home an injury-time penalty at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak the Red Giants were heading for a win until Singapore international Faris Ramli was felled inside the box.

Until then Selangor did well against the Turtles and went ahead on 38 minutes with a header by Ifedayo Olusegun in a move that began with a corner by Sandro da Silva which was headed on by Safuwan Baharudin and Olusegun put the finishing touches.

However, the Turtles were quick to respond with the equalizer by Rahmat Makasuf after Faris beat the offside trap.

Selangor was back in the lead after 51 minutes and former international Khyril Muhymeen finished off a cross from Sandro but Terengganu once again made it all square when Uzbek midfielder Sanjar Shaakhmedov beat Khairulazhan Khalid.

The Red Giants were not to be denied the lead for the third time and international Brendan Gan was at the right place to pick up a rebound from goalkeeper Ilham Amirullah who could make a clean catch from an earlier attempt by Ifedayo in the 70th minute.

Ten minutes later Terengganu was reduced to 10 players after Azalinullah Alias was given the sack for a second bookable offense. Despite the disadvantage, Terengganu earned a penalty and Lee Tuck made it count for a share of the spoils.

In Shah Alam, Kpah Sherman gave Kedah a 30th-minute lead but UiTM fought back to equalize through Gustavo (82nd) to leave the Red Eagles still searching for their first win after three matches.

At the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, the Bos Gaurus ran out 2-0 winners over Petaling Jaya City FC with goals by skipper Shahrul Saad (24th) and Thierry Chanta Bin (63rd) from set-pieces.

Felda United rode on a brace by their Argentine midfielder Nicolas Velez (7th and 63rd) and one by Khairul Amri (15th) to beat Melaka United 3-2. The visitors replied through Romel Morales (81st) and Uche Agba (88th).

After three matches JDT top the table with nine points with Perak second on seven followed by Melaka on six and Selangor fourth with five points.