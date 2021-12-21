Red Bull Racing Honda joins forces with cybersecurity leader Arctic Wolf to enhance data protection at Formula 1 Grands Prix and beyond.

Success in Formula 1 has always relied on being technologically one step ahead of rivals and, with the world’s foremost high-tech sport relying on an increasingly complex array of digital solutions in the pursuit of victory, it’s more important than ever that a team’s critical data remains secure.

As such, Red Bull Racing Honda is pleased to announce a new partnership with leading cybersecurity specialists Arctic Wolf.

The US company will become the Team’s official cybersecurity partner and will implement its category-defining cybersecurity products across the team’s existing technology and security infrastructure.

By equipping the Team’s existing infrastructure with its platform, Arctic Wolf will help ensure that the mission critical data and operations necessary for Red Bull Racing Honda to achieve success on and off track are protected at all times.

System and network activity will be safely monitored 24/7 and 365 days a year, reducing potential exposure to computer systems at the Factory, Wind Tunnel, the Track and everywhere in between.

Welcoming Arctic Wolf as a Team partner, Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Honda, said: “Modern Formula 1 is driven by data almost as much as it is by the incredible athletes behind the wheel. With vast amounts of information being generated in the creation of Red Bull Racing Honda’s cars and being sent from the track to the factory, every day protecting the competitive edge we work so hard to achieve is crucially important. Our partnership with Arctic Wolf will further enhance our cybersecurity operations and keep our data safe.”

Nick Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arctic Wolf, added: “Few businesses are as high-octane as Red Bull Racing Honda, and the racing team personifies the excitement and velocity of its global powerhouse brand. Formula 1 racing is an amazingly complex operation, much like cybersecurity, and every element of these operations needs to be fine-tuned and integrated for peak performance. We are confident that Arctic Wolf and our operational approach to cybersecurity is best-positioned to protect this energising brand.”

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is the global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 1.6 trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for most security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,300 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf® Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

