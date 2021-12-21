While Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida will look to provide speed bumps, Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong expects more hard work when the two sides clash in the first leg, semi-final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow night at the National Stadium.

With tickets already sold out, the duel between host Singapore and a confident Indonesian side will be intense indeed with both teams aspiring to take a healthy lead going into the return tie in a few days.

“There are many positives in the Indonesian game. We have to stop their running obviously as they have several speedy individuals,” said Tatsuma at the pre-match interview this afternoon.

“Their defence is quite sturdy especially with the lanky Elkan Baggot in their midst. But whether we can take advantage of the set pieces, we will have to see.

“We have our own concept and against Indonesia, we have to find the solution. So I hope that the Singapore fans will come tomorrow and support us. Get behind the Lions.”

Added goalkeeper Hassan Sunny: “We know what we are up against, so we have to up our game. We have to be better in all aspects – mentally and physically.”

In the meantime, Tae-yong will be expecting more of the same from his chargers – and that is more and more hard work.

“We have to treat this match as a final as we will be up against the host. We have to motivate the players that way,” said Tae-yong.

“Singapore will be different so we have to play better with maximum hard work. On Egy (Maulana), he will not play tomorrow as he has just arrived today. He will be available for the next game.”

Added winger Witan Sulaeman: “after four matches in the group, we are getting better and better. Our preparation has been good. We just have to continue to work hard and follow the instructions from the coach.”

The last time Singapore made the final was back in 2012 when they last won the title while for Indonesia, they lost the 2016 final to Thailand.

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

SEMIFINAL 1, FIRST LEG – National Stadium

FIXTURE

22 December 2021

2030: Singapore vs Thailand

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...