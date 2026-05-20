Malaysia endured mixed fortunes at the UNIFI Arena today, with K. Letshanaa and mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei providing bright sparks on Day Two of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026. While Malaysia’s men’s singles campaign came to an abrupt end, Letshanaa battled her way into the second round, and Chen/Toh delivered a dominant display of the day to keep the home fans happy. Letshanaa showed grit and composure to overcome Denmark’s Amalie Schulz 21-13, 19-21, 21-15 in a hard-fought 56-minute contest, setting up a tough second-round clash against Japan’s third seed Tomoka Miyazaki tomorrow. Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei then wasted little time dismantling Canada’s Jonathan Lai/Crystal Lai 21-6, 21-14, looking sharp and composed throughout their 26 minute opening-round encounter. Sixth seeds Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai also advanced comfortably after defeating American pair Chen Zhi Yi/Francesca Corbett 21-8, 21-16. Biggest upset of the day came through Goh Jin Wei, who finally broke her losing streak against Thailand’s fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan with a superb 21-6, 16-21, 21-10 victory, her first win over the Thai after five previous defeats. There was heartbreak, however, in the men’s singles as Malaysia failed to place a representative in the second round. Leong Jun Hao came close but eventually lost 19-21, 21-23 to China’s rising star Hu Zhe An in a tense 59-minute duel, while Justin Hoh was beaten 16-21, 14-21 by Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Women’s singles player Wong Ling Ching also bowed out after a spirited fight against Vietnam’s seventh seed Nguyen Thuy Linh. Wong narrowly lost 12-21, 21-13, 23-25 in a thrilling 71-minute battle. In other mixed doubles results, Jimmy Wong/Cheng Su Hui failed to upset Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Bøje, while Hoo Pang Ron/Lai Pei Jing exited after a three-game loss to China’s Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi. Earlier in the day, Malaysia’s young women’s doubles pair Low Zi Yu/Noraqilah Maisarah and debutants Cheng Su Hui/Tang Zhing Hui exited in the opening round, along with men’s doubles pair Low Hang Yee/Ng Eng Cheong.

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