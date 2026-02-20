The Laos Football Federation (LFF) have appointed Vladica Grujic as the new head coach of the Laos national team.

It will not be the first time the 64-year-old Serbian is in Vientiane, as he had previously served as the assistant coach of the Laos national team from 2010 to 2011.

He was the assistant to Hans-Peter Schaller.

As a player, Grujic had previously played in the Yugoslavian and Austrian First Division.

The UEFA Pro licence holder had coached Japanese side Cerezo Osaka (2013-2014) and also Spain’s Real Zaragoza (2014-2016), among others.

Before taking up the post in Laos, Grujic was the assistant coach at Serbian side FK Vojvodina.

