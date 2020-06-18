The Lao Football Federation (LFF) have set 11 July 2020 as the kick-off date for the newly rebranded Pepsi Lao League 1.

All matches will be played at two venues of the National Stadium KM16 and also the Mini Stadium located within the same sports complex.

However, no spectators will be allowed to the games with live streaming on mycujoo.

PEPSI LAO LEAGUE 1 – FIXTURES

11 July 2020

Master7 FC vs Lao Toyota FC at 1600hrs @ LAO NATIONAL STADIUM KM 16

Young Elephants FC vs Ezra FC at 1600hrs @ MINI STADIUM KM16

12 July 2020

Police FC vs Viengchanh FC at 1600hrs @ LAO NATIONAL STADIUM KM16

