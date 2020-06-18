The groupings for the long-awaited AFC Under-19 and also AFC Under-16 Championship were revealed this afternoon following the official draw that was held at the AFC House.

With a record six teams due to play at the AFC U19 Championship, the ASEAN region will be anxious to know their opponents for Uzbekistan 2020.

The 41st edition of the AFC U19 Championship will be hosted by Uzbekistan on 14-31 October 2020.

Cambodia have been placed in Group A against hosts Uzbekistan, ASEAN neighbour Indonesia and also Iran as Group B features South Korea, Japan, Iraq and Bahrain.

Group C will have three teams from ASEAN and they are Australia, Vietnam and Laos vying against Saudi Arabia.

Malaysia are in Group D against Qatar, Tajikistan and Yemen.

In the AFC U16 Championship , the two ASEAN representatives – Australia and Indonesia – have been drawn in Group C and Group D respectively.

In the same Group C as Australia are South Korea, India and Uzbekistan while Indonesia will vie against Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China in Group D.

The 19th edition of the AFC U16 Championship will be held I Bahrain on 16 September to 3 October 2020.

