The Lion City Sailors made arguably the biggest mid-transfer window signing of the season when they announced the transfer of Stipe Plazibat.

The 31-year-old striker, who currently tops the AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) scoring charts with five goals from three games, joins from Hougang United on a one-and-a-half year deal. The Croat replaces Andrew Pengelly, who departed the Sailors in mid-July.

The Sailors confirmed the move on their social media channels, as did the Cheetahs, who added that the departure was for an undisclosed fee and wished Plazibat “all the best”.

Plazibat, who will wear 29, also posted on Instagram, saying: “it was a pleasure to be part of Hougang United and to be supported by the Hougang Hools. I wish you all the best in the future and see you around. Also big thanks to my teammates and coaching staff for everything. Its time for a new challenge in a new and ambitious club. I am glad that (for the) next one and a half years, at least, I will be a Sailor.”

The move means that Plazibat has now left Hougang for Bishan Stadium for a second time, having joined the Cheetahs in his debut season in 2016 before moving to Home United, the Sailors’ predecessor, in 2017.

Then, the Split native scored a remarkable 37 times in 39 matches in all competitions before leaving to spend time in Thailand and back in Croatia in 2018.

Last year, Plazibat rejoined Hougang and helped them to a third-place finish in the SPL, their highest ever in club history.

Plazibat, who has also played in J.League Division 2, has amassed 54 goals in 70 SPL matches and will aim to add to that tally for his new side. – www.spl.sg

