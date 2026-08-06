Eighteen clubs are ready to do battle in the AFC Challenge League (ACGL) 2026/27™ Preliminary Stage, which kicks off on August 11 (Tuesday).

The quartet of Bangladesh Police FC, Central Stallions FC, Fortis FC and Karketu Dili FC will be making their Continental debuts as they vie for a spot among the winners of the nine single-leg ties—five in the West and four in the East—that will advance to the Group Stage of Asia’s third-tier men’s club competition, previously known as the AFC President’s Cup.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_challenge_league.html/news/challengeleague-set-for-preliminary-stage-showdowns

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