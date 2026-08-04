Waris Choolthong scored six minutes from time to earn a much-changed Thailand a 1-0 Group B win over the Philippines in New Clark City on Tuesday that moved the seven-times champions a step closer to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

The fullback powered a clinical header beyond Patrick Deyto’s dive to break the deadlock and take the Thais onto nine points from their three matches in Group B to leave Anthony Hudson’s side on the cusp of a place in the last four.

Thailand take on Myanmar on Saturday and a draw will guarantee their progress while second-placed Malaysia play the Philippines in Kuala Lumpur as Group B reaches its climax with only the first two finishers advancing.

Hudson made eight changes to the side that started in the 2-0 win over Malaysia, leaving out goal scorers Yotsakon Burapha and Teerasak Poeiphimai, while Deyto replaced Quincy Kammeraad in goal in one of two alterations for the home side.

Cole Mrowka had an early, unsuccessful sight of goal for the Philippines while Daisuke Sato’s attempt was blocked as the home side shaded the opening exchanges at a rain-soaked New Clark City Athletics Stadium.

Seksan Ratree went close for the Thais with a cross from the right that bounced off the Philippines bar while Jehhanafee Mamah and Pansa Hemviboon both failed to hit the target before Seksan called Deyto into action in the 35th minute.

The game threatened to come to life six minutes later when the Philippines broke through Mrowka, who scampered into the Thai half before slipping his pass into the path of Javier Mariona but, before he could shoot, Wanchai Jarunongkran launched a sliding block.

Wanchai launched a long-range attempt that flew over the Philippines crossbar and substitute Kakana Khamyok was also off target with his effort as goalscoring opportunities remained at a premium.

Yotsakon, introduced from the bench in the 67th minute for Seksan, saw his looping header hit the crossbar with nine minutes remaining, but three minutes later the Thais finally broke through.

Picha Autra twisted and turned to find space on the left and deliver a pinpoint cross to the unmarked Waris on the far side and he unerringly steered his header back across goal into the bottom corner.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Waris Choolthong (#12), Thailand

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