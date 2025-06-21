Lionesses’ AFC Qualifiers postponed amid regional uncertainty

The Lionesses will face a delay to the start of their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ Qualifying campaign, after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the postponement of all Group A matches.

Initially scheduled to take place in Amman from 23 June to 5 July, the matches are now tentatively set to be held from 7 to 19 July. The AFC cited the ongoing situation in the region and logistical concerns raised by several Participating Member Associations (PMAs) as reasons for the change.

A new neutral venue is expected to host the group fixtures, but has yet to be confirmed.

