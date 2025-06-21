JAKARTA, INDONESIA – JUNE 21: Jake Dennis of Great Britain driving the (27) Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 leads the field away at the race start during the Jakarta E-Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit on June 21, 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Dan Ticktum secured his maiden Formula E victory at the 2025 Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix, navigating through challenges that sidelined early leaders Jake Dennis and Nyck de Vries, and marking CUPRA KIRO’s first win since the 2014-15 season.

The event highlighted the FIA and Formula E’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement, with initiatives like FIA Girls on Track, donations to climate empowerment projects, a beach clean-up, and thought leadership discussions on resilience and energy transition.

Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) holds onto his lead in the FIA Drivers’ World Championship with 172 points, while TAG Heuer Porsche continues to lead the FIA Teams’ World Championship with 203 points to Nissan’s 191. Nissan currently tops the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship table however, with 303 points to Porsche’s 299.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Rounds 13 and 14 in Berlin on July 12-13.

CUPRA KIRO’s Dan Ticktum picked his way through the pack to his maiden win at the 2025 Sarinah Jakarta E-Prix Round 12, as trouble struck early leaders Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E Team) and Nyck de Vries (Mahindra Racing).

Ticktum, who had started fifth, navigated his way through a late Safety Car and two Full Course Yellows, having smartly made it beyond polesitter, and net leader at the time, Jake Dennis through the second round of ATTACK MODE activations – on Lap 29.

From there, the CUPRA KIRO driver had Edo Mortara’s Mahindra to fend off over the final four racing laps to a sprint finish and duly, Ticktum held fast for his first win in 60 Formula E starts, and the team’s first win since Moscow in Season 1, via Nelson Piquet Jr. That also made it six different winners in the last six races.

Earlier on, the battle had looked to be between Dennis – who led much of the race – and Mahindra’s de Vries. Dennis defended hard on Lap 22 through the first round of ATTACK MODE activations with elbows out on de Vries out of the final turn. A lap later, with an overlap in ATTACK, de Vries had another go for P1 and made it just past Dennis, but was adjudged by the stewards to have been overzealous in his defence in the Turn 1 braking zone and was handed a 10-second penalty.

Both were removed from contention after the final Full Course Yellow, with de Vries’ car crawling to a halt with a technical issue and Dennis sliding down the pack and forced into the pits – leaving Ticktum and Mortara to battle for first.

Nico Mueller (Andretti Formula E) finished third – a 10-place gain on his starting slot. António Félix da Costa (Porsche), Nick Cassidy (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Taylor Barnard (NEOM McLaren) rounded out the top six – with the Brit recovering from a poor first ATTACK MODE.

Standings leader Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) made up ground early on, but a penalty for contact with Maximilian Guenther (DS PENSKE) left him and the team pointless in Jakarta. With Porsche’s Wehrlein also failing to score, there was no harm done for the Brit in the FIA World Drivers’ Championship standings, as he could still wrap up the championship title in Berlin with Rounds 13 & 14 on 12 & 13 July.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team leads Nissan Formula E 203 to 191 points in the FIA Teams’ World Championship table with Nissan leading Porsche 303 to 299 in the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship running.

Dan Ticktum, No. 33, CUPRA KIRO said:

“I think that is the most joyous part of all this – obviously I’m thrilled that I’ve won a race. I’ve been in Formula E nearly four years now, but the whole time I’ve known this is what I can do. Now I’ve got a good car and I’m doing it. I’m very very happy, I think a lot of people forgot I used to be quite handy on the F1 ladder back in the day, and now I’m just going to start proving it again. The guys are pretty remarkable that in six, seven months the rate of improvement we’ve had over this season. We started in quite a not great place and I was a little bit underwhelmed at the beginning of the season and we chipped away. Since Miami it’s been quite a steep upwards trajectory so I’m very very proud of them. I’ve been with them since day one here and to deliver that is very special for them and a good feeling for me.”

Edoardo Mortara, No. 48, Mahindra Racing said:

“I’m feeling kind of disappointed for the team because I think that more was possible for us, but actually happy for me. It’s been a long time coming, this podium, and if I look back there were several occasions where, with a bit more luck, we could have changed it. But nevertheless, super happy with today’s race, I think we managed the strategy pretty good, especially with the first ATTACK MODE, we got a little bit unlucky with the Safety Car and Full Course Yellow because I think I could have made good use of my ATTACK MODE and passed Dan [Ticktum]. I was in front of him before the second ATTACK MODE. Nevertheless, super happy with second place and already looking forward to the next one.”

Nico Mueller, No. 51, Andretti Formula E said:

“Very good! We always had the race pace all season long. Qualifying has always been our achilles heel if you want to call it that. Today I feel like I had a car to go into the [qualifying] duels, a slight mistake in these very dusty conditions, I paid a big price for that. But then in the race, managed to move up already in the beginning and made our way into the top eight. Then we were a bit lucky with the strategy but also I think very good with the execution, so whenever we had the opportunity to move forward we took it, and had good pace at the end. Very happy with how that one went, obviously super pleased for the whole team and my crew to get a podium, they really deserve it and I hope we can keep that momentum going into the last four races.”

2025 SARINAH JAKARTA E-PRIX ATTENDED BY GLOBAL AND LOCAL STARS

Official CUPRA KIRO Formula E Development Driver and current GB3 driver, Bianca Bustamante was in attendance throughout race week. A former W Series and F1 Academy driver, Bianca also took part in the inaugural FIA Formula E All-Women’s Test in Madrid last November. During the week, she shadowed CUPRA KIRO drivers Dan Ticktum and David Beckmann as part of her preparation for her debut with the team at the upcoming Formula E rookie test at Berlin’s Tempelhof Circuit.

Saturday’s race was headlined by Indonesian artist Putri Una Thamrin and the iconic band Dewa19, who performed in the Fan Village while also cheering on all the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION CLUB.

Local celebrities Fitra Eri, Om Mobi and Rizfany Jusran were also among local stars who were welcomed to enjoy the thrilling action.

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT SARINAH JAKARTA E-PRIX

FIA Girls on Track hosted 120 young women, promoting empowerment and education, with participants attending workshops, gaming, listening to career talks and experiencing a Pit Lane Walk.

As part of the series’ community engagement and social sustainability strategy, Formula E supported Yayasan Perempuan dan Anak Amirah via its Better Futures Fund. The €25,000 donation supported their Climateability: From the Margins to the Frontlines project, aimed at empowering women, people with disabilities and youth groups most vulnerable to climate impacts.

Beach Clean-Up: Formula E, Waste4Change, and over 100 volunteers, including Formula E representatives, drivers, and local community members, came together for a large-scale beach clean-up – clearing 150kg of waste.

Visits & Engagement: A small delegation from Formula E toured the Waste4Change recycling centre, highlighting effective waste management practices and the role of a circular economy in conserving resources. Formula E also visited a local high school, where activities included a panel talk on environmental education and youth leadership, along with shared art and cultural exchanges.

Change. Accelerated. Live Jakarta: Formula E’s thought leadership platform returned to Jakarta this week, featuring a range of expert perspectives from policy, education, sustainability and motorsport, with discussions focused on resilience in rapidly growing cities like Jakarta, inclusive climate innovation and the role of the Asia-Pacific in the global energy transition.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

Abbi Pulling Signs Multi-Year Deal With Nissan Formula E Team: Nissan announced that 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling will be joining the Japanese outfit as rookie and simulator driver on a multi-year agreement.

CUPRA KIRO Sign Bianca Bustamante As Development Driver: CUPRA KIRO announced that they signed Bianca Bustamante as their official Development Driver.

Formula E teams continue to reveal their rookie driver lineups ahead of the upcoming Berlin Test. The latest announcements include:

DS Penske: Nikita Bedrin

CUPRA KIRO: Bianca Bustamante

McLaren: Alex Dunne

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues at a double-header event, Rounds 13 & 14 in Berlin next month, on 12th and 13th July.

Like this: Like Loading...