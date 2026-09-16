The Singapore Open, one of the Asian Tour’s most iconic tournaments, will enter another exciting new phase next year with Deutsche Bank – Germany’s leading bank with a global network – as the title sponsor, and with the DP World Tour returning as the joint-sanctioning partner.

The DP World Tour announced the news yesterday, explaining they have inked a multi-year agreement that runs until 2029 with Deutsche Bank.

The tournament will be played on The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club from 15-18 April.

It marks the first time Deutsche Bank has sponsored Singapore’s national open, but it has previously partnered with the DP World Tour as the Title Partner of the Deutsche Bank Players’ Championship of Europe from 1995 to 2007.

Speaking about the new partnership Claudio de Sanctis, Deutsche Bank Management Board Member and Head of Private Bank, said: “Deutsche Bank is proud to be working with the DP World Tour to bring leading international talent in professional golf to Asia in the new Singapore Open. Partnering for this sporting event aligns strategically with Deutsche Bank’s commitment to fostering global talent, competitive skill and leadership.

“We are delighted to support this significant sporting event for golf fans around the Asia region, reflecting our deep commitment to Singapore and to sport as a means of creating connection and inspiring experiences for clients and the community.”

The Singapore Open is a prime tournament for them to be associated with. First played in 1961 it is steeped in history and boasts a striking line-up of past champions that includes Australian Adam Scott, who has triumphed a record three times, as well as Spain’s Sergio Garcia, Englishman Ian Poulter and Matteo Manassero from Italy.

Some of the Asian Tour’s finest have also been victorious, including Indian Jeev Milkha Singh plus Thailand’s Thaworn Wiratchant and Jazz Janewattananond, and Myanmar’s Kyi Hla Han – all former Asian Tour Order of Merit champions.

While traditionally part of the Asian Tour schedule, the event was previously co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour between 2009 and 2012.

Jeongwoo Ham won the title in April, impressively winning wire-to-wire – to become only the second Korean to raise the trophy. It marked the first time since 2022 that the tournament had been played at Sentosa Golf Club, with whom the Asian Tour have enjoyed a long-term relationship since 2005.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour, added: “We were thrilled to welcome the event back onto the schedule in 2025 after a two-year hiatus, delighted to see it return to Sentosa this year, and we eagerly anticipate it being elevated to a joint-sanctioned event next season with the DP World Tour.

“Partnering with Deutsche Bank will also give even greater prominence to what is one of the high points of the golfing year in Asia. We also want to acknowledge and thank the Singapore Golf Association for their on-going support of the National Championship.”

The Asian Tour is in the process of finalising its schedule for 2027, but the Deutsche Bank Singapore Open will be in the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing, the third of five Global Swings which form the first phase of the 2027 Race to Dubai.

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, added: “This partnership is significant not only because it is with one of the world’s leading financial institutions, but because it reflects the commercial appeal of the DP World Tour and the opportunities we can provide global brands through our platform.

“The return of the Singapore Open to our schedule is also an important milestone in our new tri-partite partnership with the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour. Deutsche Bank’s investment will provide the foundation to grow this historic national open, enhance the experience on and off the course, and maximise the economic impact of the event for many years to come.”

The Singapore Golf Association (SGA), the guardian of the island state’s flagship tournament, is also looking forward to this newest partnership between the various stakeholders.

Lee Lung Nien, President of the Singapore Golf Association, said: “The return of the Singapore Open to the DP World Tour schedule as a co-sanctioned event with the Asian Tour marks an exciting new chapter for our National Championship. We are delighted to welcome Deutsche Bank as Title Partner and look forward to seeing the partnership further elevate the profile of the tournament, attract leading international players and create greater opportunities for our local players to compete against some of the best players in the world. As the national custodian for the Singapore Open, the SGA is proud to continue sanctioning the event and ensure its long-standing presence in our golfing landscape.”

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