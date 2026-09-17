Newly naturalised players Bergson Da Silva, Manuel Hidalgo and Brad Tapp have been included in the Malaysia national team squad for the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, which kicks off next week.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe named his 23-man squad for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 in Jakarta and Bandung, Indonesia, from 25 September to 5 October 2026.

Placed in Group A of Division 1 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup, the Malaysians will start their campaign against Bangladesh on 25 September 2026 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium before taking on host Indonesia three days later.

They will wrap up their campaign against Singapore on 1 October 2026 at the Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung.

MALAYSIA NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Azri Ghani, Haziq Nadzli, Syihan Nazmi

DEFENDERS: Brad Tapp, Corbin-Ong, Daniel Ting, Dion Cools, Faris Danish, Quentin Cheng, Syahmi Safari, Ubaidullah Shamsul

MIDFIELDERS: Hong Wan, Manuel Hidalgo, Nazmi Faiz, Nooa Laine, Sergio Aguero, Stuart Wilkin

STRIKERS: Arif Aiman, Bergson Da Silva, Faisal Halim, Fergus Tierney, G. Pavithran, Romel Morales

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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