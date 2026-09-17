Erick Thohir, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), said that it is an ‘honour for Indonesia to host’ the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

“This is certainly an honour for all of us. I hope all football stakeholders can unite in support of the FIFA ASEAN Cup,” said Erick.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 will take place from 24 September to 5 October 2026.

Erick said that the trust given to Indonesia to host the FIFA ASEAN Cup in 2026 was based on the country’s track record in hosting major events, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2023.

That tournament demonstrated Indonesia’s capability to manage major events, including stadium infrastructure, security measures, and match services to the various logistical requirements needed to meet FIFA standards.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup will be played at two venues: the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) in Jakarta and the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung Regency.

“This is a great opportunity for us to win the FIFA ASEAN Cup,” added Erick.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #PSSI

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