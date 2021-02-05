Newcastle Jets are pleased to announce the signing of Liridon Krasniqi for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Krasniqi has joined the Jets on loan from Malaysia Premier League club Johor Darul Ta’zim II FC.

An attacking-minded player, Krasniqi will be able to kit up for the Jets once the A-League transfer window opens on February 16.

“His character ticks a lot of boxes,” Jets Football Manager, Joel Griffiths said.

For more, please click on https://www.newcastlejetsfc.com.au/news/liridon-krasniqi-joins-jets-202021-season

Like this: Like Loading...