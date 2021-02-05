Newly-appointed Indonesia women’s head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada starts the selection process albeit virtually this month.

This follows a meeting between Rudy Eka and FA of Indonesia (PSSI) President, Mochamad Iriawan and PSSI Technical Director, Indra Sjafri.

“The initial stage selection will be done through video screening, where every potential female footballer who wants to participate in the selection, must meet some basic criteria, namely good physicality, running speed, courage, understanding and mastery of football techniques, discipline, and most importantly have a good attitude,” said Rudy Eka.

He said that after the video screening, he will visit the teams or clubs to assess the ability of the selected candidates, before finally gathering them for selection.

The plan is to start training in March.

There are a handful of tournaments the Indonesian women’s national team will be participating in this year and they are the Jenesys Cup in Japan (1-8 June), AFF U-16 Girls Championship Cup in Indonesia (2-15 August), AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2022 (14 -22 August), AFF Women’s Championship 2021 in the Philippines (August-September), AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 in Indonesia (13-25 September), AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup (18-26 September), AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers Round 2 (3-7 November), AFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2021 in Indonesia (16-28 November), SEA Games in Vietnam (15 November-1 December), AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers Round 2 (8-12 December).

