LS Holdings Group will sponsor both the national V.League 1 and V.League 2 tournaments for the 2020 and 2021 season.

The South Korean group signed two one-year contracts with the Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) in Hanoi.

It is the second year in a row that LS have supported the V.League 2, while it is the first year for the V.League 1, which will now be named LS V.League 2 and LS V.League 1, respectively.

The V.League 1 will have 14 clubs and there are 12 in the V.League 2.