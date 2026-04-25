The semi-finals will feature four of the region’s top clubs – Selangor FC, Nam Định FC, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and Buriram United FC – competing across two legs on May 6 and 13 for a place in the final.

May 6 – Semi-finals Leg 1

Selangor FC (MAS) v Nam Định FC (VIE), MBPJ Stadium, Selangor – Kick-off: 9pm (local time) (1pm GMT)

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS) v Buriram United FC (THA), Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor – Kick-off: 8pm (local time) (12pm GMT)

May 13 – Semi-finals Leg 2

Nam Định FC (VIE) v Selangor FC (MAS), Thiên Trường Stadium, Nam Định – Kick-off: 5.30pm (local time) (10.30am GMT)

Buriram United FC (THA) v Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS), Buriram Stadium, Buriram – Kick-off: 7pm (local time) (12pm GMT)

Tickets for the semi-finals are available via the respective home clubs, both at stadium box offices and through official ticketing platforms.

Fixtures, match reports, standings, broadcast listings, news and other information are available on aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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