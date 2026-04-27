Chinese Taipei survived a spirited Canadian challenge to claim a hard-fought 3–2 victory as South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand recorded commanding wins to consolidate their positions on Day 3 of the Uber Cup Finals 2026 in Horsens.

The tie of the day came in Group C, where Chinese Taipei were pushed to the limit by Canada before their superior doubles depth proved the decisive factor.

Canada’s singles star Michelle Li drew first blood, coming from a set down to defeat Chiu Pin-Chian 21-12, 21-17 in a 41-minute duel — her third career win over the Chinese Taipei player.

Chinese Taipei responded immediately through Hsieh Pei-Shan/Hung En-Tzu, who restored parity with a dominant 21–8, 21–12 dismissal of Josephine Wu and Eliana Zhang.

Huang Yu-Hsun delivered the winning point after both teams were tied 2-2, defeating Rachel Chan in straight games 21–17, 21–15 in just 40 minutes to put Chinese Taipei up 3-2 and through to the knockout round.

Indonesia completed a strong day for Asian teams in the same group, with Putri Kusuma Wardani, determined to make amends after her shock Day 2 defeat, setting the tone with a demolishing 21–5, 21–10 win over Tiffany Ho as the Indonesians swept Australia 5–0.

In Group B, Malaysia were back to their efficient best, brushing aside South Africa 5–0 with little resistance. Letshanaa Karupathevan and Wong Ling Ching delivered quick singles wins over their singles rivals, followed by Siti Zulaikha who marked a promising Uber Cup debut by sealing the tie in the third singles rubber over Elme de Villiers.

Japan topped Group B despite a brief scare. World No.9 Tomoka Miyazaki was surprisingly beaten by Türkiye’s world No.30 Neslihan Arin in the opening act, winning 16–21, 21–18, 21–19 over the Japanese in a gripping 82-minute contest.

Japan’s strength in depth, however, was too much for Turkiye, as they completed the day’s action with a 4–1 victory and secured top spot in the group.

World number one An Se Young was in no mood for sentiment, dismantling Kaloyana Nalbantova 21–7, 21–12 with ruthless efficiency, the same Bulgarian who had caused a stir by beating Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon two days earlier. An’s performance served as a timely reminder of the gap between the world’s best and the rest as Korea swept Bulgaria 5–0 without dropping a game.

Thailand were equally clinical, with Pornpawee Chochuwong leading a 5–0 victory over Spain. Both South Korea and Thailand have now effectively sealed their quarter-final berths, sitting atop Group D with perfect records intact.

The stakes rise sharply on Monday as Asia’s heavyweights collide with China taking on India in a Group A title decider. India must win to top the group and set up a more favourable quarter-final pathway. Earlier in the day, Denmark face Ukraine in the other Group A tie.

In Group B, Japan take on Malaysia with top spot and a potentially kinder draw at stake.

Results — Day 3



Group B:

Malaysia bt South Africa 5–0

Japan bt Türkiye 4–1

Group C:

Chinese Taipei bt Canada 3–2

Indonesia bt Australia 5–0

Group D:

Korea bt Bulgaria 5–0

Thailand bt Spain 5–0

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