Thailand A take the lead in the SAT International Futsal Championship 2020 when they beat compatriots Thailand B 2-0 in the decisive game of the meet.
Goals from captain Kritsada Wongkaeo in the 25th minute and then Suphawut Thueanklang right at the end gave Thailand A perfect record with three wins from three matches.
With the final round robin game against Iran coming up in two days, Thailand A should be able to wrap up the title in style.
Thailand B are on second with six points and where they will take on Malaysia in their final game of the group.
In the meantime, Tajikistan completed their campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Malaysia.
Tajikistan’s goals were scored by Vositzoda Iqboli early in the third minute as Kuziev Umed then finished things off with a hat trick off goals in the 14th, 26th and 40th minute.
Current Standings
|No
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Thailand A
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|9
|2
|Thailand B
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|6
|3
|Iran
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|6
|4
|Tajikistan
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|3
|5
|Malaysia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|13
|-10
|0