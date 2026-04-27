Malaysian rally driver Gunaseelan Rajoo marked a successful return to international motorsport by securing an impressive **2nd place in the 1400cc (1.4L) category** and **6th overall in the International Open Category** at the Mile International Auto Rally Championship 2026, held in Mile, Yunnan Province, China.

Competing in his first rally after a 15-year hiatus, Gunaseelan, alongside co-driver Chong, also known as “Malay Chong,” delivered a strong and determined performance against a competitive field of 24 international teams and over 80 local competitors. The International Open Category was won by an Irish driver, while the 1.4L class saw victory go to a local Chinese competitor.

Driving a left-hand drive Volkswagen Polo 1.4L rally car, Gunaseelan faced early challenges readapting to competitive racing conditions. The team encountered a significant setback during the opening leg when the car suddenly dropped to three cylinders and began misfiring throughout a demanding 4.5-kilometre stage.

“Those moments really tested us,” said Gunaseelan. “We had to nurse the car through the stage just to reach the finish. Thankfully, the mechanics did an excellent job getting us back on track in time for the next leg.”

Despite losing valuable time in the early stages, the team mounted a strong comeback over Legs 2 and 3, steadily improving pace and performance to climb the standings.

“Considering this is my first rally in 15 years, I’m very pleased with the result,” he added. “It took some time to adjust—not just physically and mentally, but also to the left-hand drive car. But overall, we found our rhythm and pushed hard to recover.”

The event, officially known as the 2026 Yuxing Diamond Cup Mile International Auto Rally, was staged in the scenic surroundings of Mile City and featured the renowned Taiping Lake Eco-Tourism Resort stages. Widely regarded as one of China’s premier plateau forest rallies, the event combined high-speed action with breathtaking natural landscapes.

Drivers navigated through vibrant flower fields, dense forest sections, and technical terrain, offering a unique blend of speed and nature. Beyond the rally stages, Mile showcased its rich tourism appeal with attractions such as Taiping Lake International Eco-Tourism Resort, Dongfengyun Art Town, Jinping Mountain, Keyi Village, Bailong Cave Scenic Area, and the Yunnan Red Wine Estate—highlighting the region as a growing destination for both motorsport and tourism.

Gunaseelan also took the opportunity to promote Malaysia internationally, in line with the ongoing efforts by Tourism Malaysia for Visit Malaysia 2026. Souvenirs distributed during the event were met with enthusiastic responses from fans and participants, further strengthening cultural engagement between Malaysia and China.

The rally was strongly supported by the local government of Mile City, whose commitment played a key role in the successful hosting of the event. Gunaseelan expressed his appreciation to the Mayor of Mile City, Mr Pan Jin Jun, and the organising committee led by Mr Ma Jun Kun, whom he met during the rally to present souvenirs from Tourism Malaysia, including Malayan Sun Bear mascots named Wira and Manja, in recognition of their exceptional efforts in delivering a world-class international rally.

“I would like to thank the Mile Government and the Mayor for their warm support and hospitality,” he said. “The organisers did a fantastic job, and it was truly a pleasure to be part of such a well-run international event.”

Gunaseelan also extended his appreciation to his sponsors and partners, whose strong support played a crucial role in his successful return to international rallying.

Mr Jizi Xiong, Executive Director and General Manager of XIAN Brake Pads, expressed his confidence in the Malaysian driver:

“We are very pleased to support a driver of Gunaseelan’s calibre. As a former Asia Pacific 2WD Champion and former Malaysian Champion, his experience and professionalism reflect the values of our brand. We are committed to supporting his rally programme by supplying high-performance brake pads throughout his racing season.”

Similarly, Mr Zhou Mi, CEO of Masuma Auto Parts, shared his enthusiasm:

“It is an honour for us to be part of Gunaseelan’s return to international rallying. His achievements in the sport speak for themselves, and we are proud to support him by providing the necessary automotive components for his campaign. We look forward to growing together through this partnership.”

He also extended his gratitude to Tourism Malaysia, Batik Air Malaysia, Craf Roasters BBQ, Masuma Auto Parts, and XIAN Brake Pads (China) for their continued support.

“This result is just the beginning,” Gunaseelan concluded. “I’m looking forward to building on this momentum and competing in more international events in the coming months and into next year.”

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