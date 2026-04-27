Tiew Wei Jie kept his nerves in check to land the Men’s Singles title as Carine Tee Xin Qi emerged victorious in the Women’s Singles of the PETRONAS National Under-18 Championships 2026 that concluded earlier today at the Selangor BA Hall.The 17-year-old Wei Jie from Selangor, who now turns out for the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), once again had to dig deep before he was able to emerge triumphant in the three-set thrilling finale.Top seed Wei Jie, who had consistently won several youth competitions in the country before joining the national setup, was pushed to the brink by national team-mate Lim Zheng Jie.The 16-year-old Zheng Jie stuck to his 9th/16th seeding to give Wei Jie a hard time in the final when he took the first set 16-14.However, Wei Jie showed that he had just a tad more experience in the decider to take the next two sets, 15-8, 15-7, in just over an hour.In the final of the Women’s Singles, Carine proved that she was worthy of her second-seeded ranking to take the crown.Up against ranked 9th/16th Ong Xin Ru in the final, the 18-year-old pint-sized Carine showed that heart is everything in the final count.It took Carine a mere half an hour to wrap up the title when she delivered the straight set 15-10, 15-9 victory over Xin Ru.In the meantime, there was no drama in either the final of the Women’s Doubles or the Men’s Doubles.Lee Joinne-Tan Xin Yu took exactly 29 minutes to capture the title in the Women’s Doubles when they delivered the 15-8, 15-7 win over Sarawak’s Genevie Lim Tsin Yeen-Wafa Shahmina RahmanOn the other hand, it took second-seeded Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqarriz Ahmad Redzuan-Isyraf Hafizin Ibrahim even less time to capture the Men’s Doubles title when they made short work of ranked 9th/16th Ethan Oh Joon Hui (from Putrajaya)-Wan Muhammad Darwisy Wan Hadelee (Melaka) in the final.Ahmad-Isyraf coast past 15-13, 15-8 for the win.It was a three-set duel in the final of the Mixed Doubles, which saw the top two pairs battling it out.

But in the end, second-seeded Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqarriz Ahmad Redzuan-Teh Si Yan surged just ahead to outplay top pair Muhammad Shazmir Irfan Shahrul-Nur Aina Maisarah Muhamad Hatta, 15-13, 12-15, 16-14.

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