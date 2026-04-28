China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and hosts Denmark all confirmed their knockout berths after the completion of Uber Cup Day 4 action at Forum Horsens Arena on Monday.

For the Malaysian Uber Cup squad, Horsens will be long remembered as they ended a 16-year drought to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010— a moment of genuine historic significance for the national women’s programme.

Malaysia’s berth was secured despite today’s 4–1 defeat to Japan in a Group B tie that produced one of the tournament’s most startling individual results.

Teenage doubles pair Low Zi Yu/Noraqilah Maisarah, currently ranked 143rd in the world, stunned the vastly more experienced world number six pairing of Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi in a result that drew gasps around Forum Horsens Arena. The young Malaysians produced a performance well beyond their years to claim one of the upsets of the group stage.

Japan, however, proved too strong across the remaining rubbers, with world champion Akane Yamaguchi and their singles depth carrying the tie 4–1 to top Group B.

In Group A, defending champions China left no room for doubt, sweeping India 5–0 to finish as group leaders.

World number two Wang Zhiyi set the tone with a controlled opening singles win over PV Sindhu in three games, before Chen Yufei stepped up in the second singles to defeat Isharani Baruah. Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning were clinical in the doubles rubber to complete a dominant team display. China head into the quarter-finals without having dropped a single rubber in the tournament.

India, despite their exit from Group A as runners-up, can reflect on a creditable campaign. The Indians had previously reached the Uber Cup semi-finals in 2014 and 2016, claiming bronze medals on both occasions.

Denmark also produced a solid result in Group A, defeating Ukraine 4–1 to finish second in the group and confirm their knockout berth.

In the other Group B tie, Türkiye closed out their group campaign on a high note, sweeping South Africa 5–0. Neslihan Arin, who had earlier stunned world number nine Tomoka Miyazaki on Day 3, led from the front once again in the opening singles rubber.

With all group stage ties now decided, the eight quarter-finalists are confirmed. South Korea and Thailand top Group D, with Indonesia and Chinese Taipei advancing from Group C.

The final group stage ties on April 28 carry significant seeding implications. In Group D, world number one An Se Young leads South Korea into a top-spot decider against Thailand — a clash between two of the women’s game’s most formidable sides.

In Group C, Indonesia face Chinese Taipei in what amounts to a battle for the most favourable quarter-final draw.

Results — Day 4



Group A:

China bt India 5–0

Denmark bt Ukraine 4–1

Group B:

Japan bt Malaysia 4–1

Türkiye bt South Africa 5–0

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