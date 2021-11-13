Phnom Penh Crown FC escaped with a 1-1 draw against Visakha FC as they stayed top of the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL).

With just a handful of matches left of the Championship Round of the MCL 2021, Crown had an Andres Nieto’s 24th minute penalty to thank for the one point after Visakha had taken the early fifth minute lead through Lee Hae-gun.

The draw allowed Crown to stay top of the MCL 2021 with 41 points – two-point advantage over second-placed Visakha.

Third placed Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC were the biggest winners in the MCL restart when they smashed Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 6-0.

Jean Privat grabbed four goals (27th, 52nd, 76th and 92nd minute) in the exchange to be followed by further goals from Junco Martinez (45th) and Mbarga Nkene (80th).

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Boueng Ket FC 1-1 Angkor Tiger

Tiffy Army 1-3 Nagaworld

Visakha FC 1-1 Phnom Penh Crown FC

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng 6-0 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC

