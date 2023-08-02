The Malaysia national team has lined up matches against Syria and China during the next FIFA Match Days in September.

Malaysia will take on Syria on 6 September and China on 9 September 2023 in Chengdu, China.

“The confirmation for these two matches was made following the joint review and discussion between the management team and head coach Kim Pan-gon after the draw for the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers,” said FA of Malaysia (FAM) General Secretary Noor Azman Rahman in a statement.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...