PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and the TOUR’s player members, Player Directors and Player Advisory Council members have announced a new agreement to ensure that the TOUR lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organization, “for the players, by the players.”

As part of the new transparency and governance measures in the agreement, Tiger Woods has agreed to join the TOUR Policy Board as a sixth Player Director. The TOUR’s new Board will include six Player Directors, five Independent Directors and the PGA of America Director.

For clarity, the current Board includes Player Directors Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson; Independent Directors Chairman Ed Herlihy (Chairman), Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker and a to-be-announced replacement for Randall Stephenson; and the PGA of America Director John Lindert.

Player leaders joined together to uphold the TOUR’s core principles and ask that certain steps be taken immediately, and Monahan has agreed to support the players and their requests.

First, the players and Commissioner Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board’s governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors.

Second, the Player Directors’ Special Advisor, Colin Neville, will be fully aware of the state of the negotiations contemplated by the Framework Agreement, and, as such, Neville will be provided with full access to any documents or information that he requests as being necessary for him to carry out his duties on behalf of the players.

Accordingly, the Player Directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve—or to decline to approve—any potential changes to the TOUR as part of the Framework Agreement discussions.

Tiger Woods stated: “I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players. The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

“Tiger’s voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA TOUR, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful,” said Monahan.

“I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement. My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our Player Directors, PAC and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for the PGA TOUR members today and in the future. Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our Player Directors.”

The following players all joined together to express their support for these changes: Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Armour, Brice Garnett, Kevin Streelman and Tommy Fleetwood.

