It was a day of mixed fortunes for Malaysia in the Badminton Asia’s Under-17 & Under-15 Junior Championships which ended at the Sudirman Badminton Stadium in Surabaya, Indonesia on Sunday.

Malaysia was in two finals – in the mixed doubles and the men’s singles in the Under-17 category and won one and lost one. It was a bad start to the day when third seeds Beh Chun Meng-Cheng Su Hui fell to Indonesia’s unseeded pair Rahmat Hidayat-Febi Setianingbrum after winning the first game.

The Malaysians failed to ride on the momentum and went down 21-10, 14-21, 12-21 in 45 minutes as they lost direction in the next two games.

However, Malaysia’s budding badminton talent Justin Hoh Shou Wei saved Malaysia the blushes in the Under-17 men’s singles final when he rode on his power play to down Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong for a 21-17, 12-21, 21-12 win in a marathon 84-minute battle.

“This medal around my neck will motivate me to take my game to a higher level,” said Justin, adding that the singles title means much than the Under-15 doubles title with Muhammad Fazriq Razif in Myanmar two years ago.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Justin defeated Hsu Che Yu of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-15 while Jason had a tough match against Kao Hong En (Chinese Taipei) before prevailing 21-10, 23-25, 21-15.

The women’s Under-17 title went Japan’s way with Hina Akechi breaking the hearts of the local fans when she brushed aside home favorite Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 21-11, 15-21, 21-16 in 54 minutes.

Hours after winning the mixed doubles, Rahmat was back on the court – this time for the men’s Under-17 doubles final with Davin Rutama. In an all-Indonesian final, they beat Muhammad Rayhan Nur Fadillah-Marwan Faza 16-21, 21-18, 22-20 in a close-fought match.

Indonesia and India split the singles titles in the Under-15 category. Fifth-seeded Alwi Farhan showed tremendous fighting spirit in his 21-19, 21-17 win over a bigger-sized opponent from Chinese Taipei Ma Cheng Yi in 47 minutes in the men’s final.

In an all-India women’s Under-15 final top-seeded Tasnim Mir had to fight back from a game down for a 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over unseeded Tara Shah.

The women’s Under-17 doubles final saw top seeds Pornpicha Choeikeewong-Pornnicha Suwatnodom roared back from a game down to beat Indonesia’s Meilysa Trisas Puspita Sari-Rachel Alleyssya Rose 13-21, 21-18, 21-16.

Korean identical Kim twins – Min Ji-Min Seon shut home out the vociferous home fans and favorites Priskila Venus Elsadai-Valentine Dionny Mesdila a 21-13, 19-21, 21-18 to take women’s Under-15 doubles title.

RESULTS (All Finals)

Under-17

Men

Singles

Justin Hoh Shou Wei (MAS) beat Jason Gunawan (HKG) 21-17, 12-21, 21-12

Doubles

Rahmat Hidayat-Davin Rutama (INA) beat Muhammad Rayhan Nur Fadillah-Marwan Faza (INA) 16-21, 21-18, 22-20

Mixed doubles

Rahmat Hidayat-Fei Setianingrum (INA) beat Ceh Chun Meng-ChengSu Hui (MAS) 10-21, 21-14, 21-12

Women

Singles

Hina Akechi (JPN) beat Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo (INA) 21-11, 15-21, 21-16

Doubles

Pornpicha Choeikeewong-Pornnicha Suwatnodom (THA) beat Meilysa Trisas Puspita Sari-Rachel Alleyssa Rose (INA) 13-21, 21-18, 21-16

UNDER-15

Men

Singles

Alwi Farhan (INA) beat Ma Cheng Yi (TPE) 21-19, 21-17

Doubles

Jonathan Farrel Gosal-Adrian Pratama (INA) beat Lai Po Yu-Tsai Fu Cheng (TPE) 17-21, 24-22, 21-14

Mixed doubles

Yudai Okimoto-Nao Yamakita (JPN) beat Adisak Prasertphetmanee-Warisara Dansoonthronwong (THA) 19-21, 21-17, 21-18

Women

Singles

Tasnim Mir (IND) beat Tara Shah (IND) 17-21, 21-11, 21-19

Doubles

Kim Min Ji-Kim Min Seon (KOR) beat Priskila Venus Elsadai-Valentine Dionny Mesdila (INA) 21-13, 19-21, 21-18