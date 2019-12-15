The official FIA World Endurance Championship Bahrain Rookie test took place today – on Sunday, the morning after the Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain, round 4 of Season 8.

Some of the best young endurance talents in the world gathered to spend time with leading WEC teams with four specially selected rookies getting a minimum of 30 laps in cars throughout the four classes.

Despite a heavy rain shower midway through the two-hour morning session, Nyck de Vries [Toyota Gazoo Racing], Mikkel Jensen [Signatech Alpine Elf], Job Van Uitert [Porsche GT Team] and Vincent Abril [Team Project 1] all got seat time.

In addition to the four official rookie drivers, several other well-known international motorsport young guns also took part in the test with various championship teams. There was also an opportunity for WEC teams to carry out general testing with current drivers.

The cars, teams’ and WEC equipment will now be packed up for sea freight to North America ready for round 5 of Season 8, Lone Star Le Mans in Austin, Texas on 22-23 February 2020.