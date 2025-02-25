The Selangor ASICS Pickleball Open was a smashing success. A total of 267 players participated in the two-day tournament held on 15-16 February at the DINK2 courts in Petaling Jaya. The competition featured a team event covering men’s doubles open, men’s doubles (combined age 90+), mixed doubles (combined age 80+), and women’s doubles (combined age 70+). Additionally, men’s and women’s novice singles categories were introduced to encourage new players to experience competitive play. In the singles division, Connie Chan emerged victorious in the women’s category, with Maxine Teoh Kah Wai securing second place, Lim Ju-En finishing third, and Yong Sze Jing placing fourth. On the men’s side, Danny Tan claimed the top spot, followed by Lee Jia An in second place, Jaden Tham in third, and Ritchie Lee Zhe Zhin in fourth. The team event saw 002 East-West dominate the competition, taking home the championship title. DINKiT secured second place, MYP SJ finished third, and Dink Dongs placed fourth. Each team featured six to eight players competing across different subcategories—men’s doubles open, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and women’s doubles.

Adding to the excitement, Dato’ Mirnawan Nawawi, Malaysia’s national hockey legend, made a special appearance and showcased his newfound passion for pickleball. His team delivered an impressive performance, securing second place in the competition.

