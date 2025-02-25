Oracle Red Bull Racing´s RB21 is pictured ORBR RB21 at on February 19, 2025 in , United Kingdom. (Photograph by Vladimir Rys)

Oracle Red Bull Racing can today reveal the RB21 to the world. The Team’s 2025 car is an evolution of a generation of Red Bulls, which have dominated recent seasons, with the RB18 and RB19 both claiming double world titles and the RB20 seeing Max Verstappen to a fourth straight World Drivers’ Championship in 2024.

RB21 will take to the track in Bahrain for the first time today (Tuesday 25 February), with both Max and Liam Lawson at the wheel, as Oracle Red Bull Racing take part in a Filming Day, before Formula One pre-season testing begins on Wednesday.

Imagery of the RB21, photographed exclusively at the Red Bull Technology Campus by Vladimir Rys, is available to download via the Red Bull Content Pool, as well as beauty video of the Team’s 2025 car.

RB21 Technical Specification

Model name: Oracle Red Bull Racing – RB21

Power Unit: Honda RBPTH003

Gearbox: Red Bull Technology designed eight-speed gearbox, longitudinally mounted with hydraulic power shift and clutch operation

Fuel: Esso Synergy

Oil: Mobil 1

Brakes: Carbon-Carbon composite discs and pads

Callipers: Brembo

Rims: Wheel diameter: 18in, front and rear, BBS standard supply

