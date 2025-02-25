Oracle Red Bull Racing can today reveal the RB21 to the world. The Team’s 2025 car is an evolution of a generation of Red Bulls, which have dominated recent seasons, with the RB18 and RB19 both claiming double world titles and the RB20 seeing Max Verstappen to a fourth straight World Drivers’ Championship in 2024.
RB21 will take to the track in Bahrain for the first time today (Tuesday 25 February), with both Max and Liam Lawson at the wheel, as Oracle Red Bull Racing take part in a Filming Day, before Formula One pre-season testing begins on Wednesday.
Imagery of the RB21, photographed exclusively at the Red Bull Technology Campus by Vladimir Rys, is available to download via the Red Bull Content Pool, as well as beauty video of the Team’s 2025 car.
RB21 Technical Specification
Model name: Oracle Red Bull Racing – RB21
Power Unit: Honda RBPTH003
Gearbox: Red Bull Technology designed eight-speed gearbox, longitudinally mounted with hydraulic power shift and clutch operation
Fuel: Esso Synergy
Oil: Mobil 1
Brakes: Carbon-Carbon composite discs and pads
Callipers: Brembo
Rims: Wheel diameter: 18in, front and rear, BBS standard supply