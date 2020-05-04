Marcel Kiefer claims the Red Bull Racing Esports Team’s second victory in the F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race Series. Despite challenging wet race conditions at Interlagos, Marcel led from lights to flag with teammate Joni Törmäla finishing in fifth place.

Marcel who only joined the Red Bull Racing Esports Team last month qualified in second place behind Alpha Romeo driver Daniel Bereznay. At lights out, Marcel got the perfect start whilst race leader, Bereznay, struggled to get off the line and slipped to third place. Marcel continued with the fast pace and by the halfway stage he had gained more than a two second advantage over second place.

Scoring his best F1 Esports Pro Exhibition race result to date, Joni had a great strategy that saw him cross the line in fifth place. After qualifying eighth, Joni was able to overtake for seventh place off the line and choosing to pit at the end of lap fifteen enabled him to move two more places up the order.

After the race, Marcel commented, “It was a really good race and amazing to take the win for the Team. I knew I had to perform in the Red Bull, and I did. I wanted to show everyone what I could do! I also felt quite comfortable in the wet and I didn’t push too hard. It was a very tight race this evening. I was sweating by the end of it and my legs were shaking! It looks easy but I can tell you it is tough and requires a lot of concentration. It’s unbelievable to see the step up from all the drivers this season, even during the official practice we are all very close.”

Joni adds, “Today went well, my qualifying session was average, but the field is so close, so it was only enough for me to get eighth position. I had a good start and managed to get in front of David Tonizza near to the start line and then stayed in seventh place for a while. It’s pretty much impossible to overtake on a wet track. My pit stop strategy seemed to pay off as I managed to jump two places and ended up finishing the race in fifth. Congratulations to Marcel, what an awesome drive!”

F1 Esports: Pro Exhibition Race Results

The race was an exhibition, so no championship points were on offer

1. Marcel Kiefer – Red Bull Racing

2. Alvaro Carreton – Williams

3. Lucas Blakeley – Racing Point

4. Daniel Bereznay – Alpha Romeo

5. Joni Törmäla – Red Bull Racing

6. David Tonizza – FDA Hubolt Esports Team

7. Michael Romanidis – Williams

8. Bardia Broumand – Alfa Romeo

9. Brendon Leigh – Mercedes

10. Simon Weigang – McLaren

…

17. Patrik Holzmann – Alpha Tauri

18 Graham Carroll – Alpha Tauri