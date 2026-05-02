2026 LBYC Congressional Cup, Day 3. Long Beach Yacht Club, Long Beach, CA. May 01, 2026.

Tensions were high on day three of the 61st Congressional Cup as the race for the final semi-final berth intensified in front of the Belmont Pier in Long Beach. With three past champions already in a commanding position, Australia’s Cole Tapper and Denmark’s Jeppe Borch are now locked in a dramatic showdown for the last remaining place in the final four.Race officials completed four more flights today, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the round robin stage tomorrow.The pivotal clash of the day came when Tapper and Borch met head-to-head in a must-win contest. Borch found speed in the pre-start and surged across the line by inches, forcing Tapper to chase from the outset. What followed was an intense tacking duel upwind, with Tapper relentlessly closing the gap.Approaching the leeward gate, Borch launched an aggressive luffing attack, but Tapper and crew responded brilliantly—rolling past the Danish team to seize control. From there, Tapper stretched his lead to three boat lengths at the second windward mark and sailed confidently to the finish line in one of the most exciting races of the regatta.“We knew it was an important race going into the match and we were definitely aware of the potential tie break for the semis” commented Tapper. “We got off to a really bad start and trailed Jeppe into a heavy tacking duel but my crew worked hard and eventually we were able to pass him, it meant a lot to the team.”The victory leaves Tapper in fourth place and firmly in control of his own destiny. Borch must now win both remaining races tomorrow and hope Tapper drops his final two matches to keep his semi-final hopes alive.Elsewhere, Scotty Dickson (USA) and Oscar Engström (SWE)—fresh off their winner and runner-up finishes at last weekend’s Ficker Cup to earn Congressional Cup invitations—were unable to break into contention for the semi-finals. Both teams ended the day tied at 5 wins, 11 losses.The evening concluded with the ever-popular Junior Congressional Cup, where Long Beach Yacht Club junior sailors teamed up with the world-class match racing skippers in spirited FJ dinghy racing directly in front of the clubhouse. The Cup was won by LBYC Junior Jack Brodsky sailing with defending 2025 Congressional Cup Champion Switzerland’s Eric Monnin.

Racing resumes tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. PDT at Belmont Pier with the completion of the double round robin followed immediately by the semi-finals. Spectator viewing is free at the Congressional Cup Stadium located at the end of Belmont Pier.

Results after Day 3

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