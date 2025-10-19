Photo : William Joly

Maria Herrera continues to make history, becoming the 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Champion in Jerez (Spain). This victory marks a significant moment for the Klint Forward Factory Team and for the WorldWCR series, as Herrera’s second season in the championship culminates in a hard-fought title.

After narrowly missing the title in the inaugural 2024 season as runner-up, Maria returned in 2025 with an unparalleled determination. She led the standings after every race of the season, except following Race 2 at Assen, when Beatriz Neila briefly took the lead, although the two were level on points. Herrera‘s consistent speed and strategic racing were on full display throughout the season, which she concluded with the following impressive stats:

6 wins10 podium finishes3 pole positionsFinal Point Tally: 245 points, securing the title by a margin of 5 points over her closest rival, Beatriz Neila.

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team):

“It’s an amazing feeling to have won! I hoped to be faster in today’s race, but the group was just too big. I almost crashed a couple of times, so in the end I decided to manage my position and get the job done. I want to say a big thank you to the team as they really deserve this title after all their hard work both this season and last. We’ve had some tough times, but luck was on my side today and I’m proud to finish the year this way. Beatriz was very strong all year and made me work very hard; I think it was a much tougher fight this year with respect to 2024 actually. So, I’m very happy, and my plan now is to continue on next year.”

RACING JOURNEY



A trailblazer in her career, Herrera was the first female competitor to win a race in the FIM CEV Repsol series. She has competed at the highest levels of the sport, including wildcard appearances in the Moto3™ World Championship and a full Grand Prix campaign in 2015. Her participation in MotoE™ since 2019 and her role in the first-ever all-female team in Grand Prix history in 2023 underscore her enduring commitment and passion for the sport. She joined the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing Championship in its inaugural season in 2024.

CAREER STATS



First Race: Misano 24

Wins: 12

Podium places: 19

Pole positions: 6

Title: 1 (WorldWCR)



Official Rider Stats





WHAT’S NEXT FOR MARIA?

With the WorldWCR title now in hand, the motorsport world watches with great anticipation to see what Maria Herrera will accomplish next. Having established herself as the dominant force in the championship, the Spanish sensation has a number of exciting opportunities on the horizon.

RIDER PROFILE





Place of birth: Toledo, Spain

Age: 29

Team: Klint Forward Racing Team

Bike: Yamaha R7

Like this: Like Loading...