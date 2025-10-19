The Turkish rider bows out of WorldSBK with three crowns and a lasting legacy

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) has secured the 2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, sealing his third career title and second with BMW before his anticipated move to MotoGP in 2026.

The Turkish star wrapped up the Championship in Jerez with 616 points, 21 wins, 31 podiums and 6 pole positions, ending just 13 points clear of Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega.

This triumph adds another chapter to Razgatlioglu’s remarkable career. After claiming his first WorldSBK crown with Yamaha in 2021 and delivering BMW’s historic maiden title in 2024, the 28-year-old has now confirmed himself as one of the Championship’s true greats with a third crown in 2025.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team):

“I’m really happy because we achieved our target — to win the World Championship with BMW. This season was not easy; at the beginning we were not very strong, but race by race we improved together. The team worked so hard, always trying to give me a better bike, and finally we made it. Today in Race 1 I crashed at Turn 5, but I stayed calm and focused on Race 2. I just wanted to finish and take the title. I didn’t push too hard or ride aggressively — I knew I only needed to be smart. This is my last season in WorldSBK and my last race with BMW, so to take the title before moving to MotoGP is a perfect ending. I’m really proud of what we did together.”

FROM TALENTED ROOKIE TO WORLDSBK STAR



Razgatlioglu’s journey began in the IDM Yamaha R6 Cup and Turkish Road Race 600cc Championship (2011-2012), before moving to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, where he claimed victory at the Sachsenring in 2014. That same year, he debuted in the European Superstock 600 Championship with an immediate win at Magny-Cours, and in 2015 went on to secure the title.



Progressing to Superstock 1000 in 2016-2017, he finished runner-up in his second season before stepping up to WorldSBK in 2018 with Kawasaki, taking his first victory in his rookie season. His breakthrough came in 2021 with Yamaha, where he made history as Turkey’s first WorldSBK Champion. Joining BMW in 2024, he secured back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025.

RIDER PROFILEPlace of birth: Alanya, Turkey

Age: 28

Team: ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Bike: BMW M1000RROfficial Rider Stats

WORLDSBK CELEBRATES TOPRAK RAZGATLIOGLU



With three WorldSBK titles, Razgatlioglu now equals Troy Bayliss as the third-most successful rider in the series’ history, behind only Carl Fogarty (4) and Jonathan Rea (6), who retires at the end of the season.



His numbers underline his legendary status:3 WorldSBK titles (2021, 2024, 2025)78 career race wins173 podiums24 pole positions

A NEW CHAPTER AWAITS



As the 2025 season comes to an end, Razgatlioglu has completed his final WorldSBK round before turning his focus to his MotoGP debut in 2026.

Like this: Like Loading...