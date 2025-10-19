Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai scooped up their first Men’s Doubles title this year in style when they upstaged countrymen Chia Wei Jie-Lwi Sheng Hao in the final of the Allianz Super 100 at the Indoor Arena Educity Sports Complex here in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

After a slow start, the world No. 42 Khai Xing-Aaron managed to settle down to take the first set 21-18 over the higher-ranked pair of Wei Jie-Sheng Hao.

The duo, under the tutelage of Herry Iman Pierngadi, then showed their total domination to wrap the second set 21-7 in 28 minutes for their first Men’s Doubles title this year.

“I think that we prepared well for the final, and our level of communication was quite good. We worked on a few things during training and it showed,” said Aaron.

Added Khai Xing: “We would like to thank the sponsors for giving us this opportunity. And the win has definitely given us confidence for our next tournament.”

In the meantime, Malaysia’s hope for a second title in the Allianz Super 100 this year was denied when Wong Ling Ching fell in the final of the Women’s Singles to Nozomi Okuhara from Japan.

Ling Ching tried to make a game against the veteran Nozomi, who has been seeded third in this tournament, but fell short 21-18, 21-11 in the duel that lasted 39 minutes.

“Seriously, I did not expect much from this game as she (Nozomi) is a much more experienced player. I tried to match her, but her variety in game plan made it hard,” said the 22-year-old lass from Miri.

“Actually, I still could not believe that I made the final. So, to play at this level is very good for me.

“I would like to thank all the coaches who have guided me. I have taken a lot of positives from this experience.”

