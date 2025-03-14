The reigning World Champion connected to the Press Conference in Argentina to share some updates on his recovery and comeback.

Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) dropped in as a special guest to the Thursday Press Conference at the Argentina GP, connecting live from Spain to share a few updates on his recovery – including when he might come back to racing action.

“I’m really happy to join you here in the Press conference. Hi to Pecco, Marc and Alex!

“Here I’m really suffering, it’s not my moment. I’m struggling to recover as fast as I’d like. I can say from here I won’t be in Austin, I would like to be there but I won’t be racing, and I don’t know if I can do in Qatar – I don’t know yet, it’s still really early for sure.

“I’d like to make some sort of test before coming back to racing because I’m not feeling really good, and I know Massimo is working on that. So let’s see if we can make it possible.”

He is, of course, keeping a close eye on the action however – and keeping a definite sense of humour as he waits to be able to come back.

“It’s hard to watch from home, I’ll follow this weekend really closely. I’m cheering for Aprilia, hopefully they can improve a bit more and be closer to that podium. For sure, it’s a bit boring without me on track… but I hope these guys can put on a big show this weekend. I’ll watch from home and I’m sure I’ll enjoy the race!” – www.motogp.com

Like this: Like Loading...