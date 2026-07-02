Sweden’s home teams thrilled local fans Monday as Oscar Engström and Martina Carlsson surged to the top of the standings at the halfway point of the 2026 GKSS Match Cup Sweden and Nordea Women’s Trophy.

Both skippers secured automatic places in the semifinals after dominating the round robin stage, while the remaining qualifying teams now head into the quarterfinals to battle for the three remaining semifinal berths.

Swedish sailors have controlled the Open division from the outset. Engström and seven-time Match Cup Sweden champion Björn Hansen each finished the round robin with 6-3 records, while local favourite Johnie Berntsson followed closely at 5-4.

Engström’s consistent performance gives the Liros Racing skipper and crew a valuable rest day before the semifinals, while Hansen and Berntsson must fight their way through the knockout rounds.

French newcomer Ange Delerce continued his impressive debut in Marstrand, finishing fourth overall with a 5-4 record to comfortably qualify for the quarterfinals. Fellow French skippers Ian Garreta and Aurélien Pierroz were eliminated after placing ninth and tenth, along with Swiss skipper and match racing veteran Eric Monnin and his Swiss Match Racing Team in eighth.

Former champions Chris Poole of the United States and Denmark’s Jeppe Borch both endured challening opening rounds but did enough to keep their title hopes alive. The 2024 and 2025 Match Cup Sweden winners, respectively, now face must-win quarterfinal matches if they are to continue their championship campaigns.

The women’s competition for the Nordea Women’s Trophy has been dominated by Sweden’s Martina Carlsson and her Beyond Racing crew.

Carlsson and team delivered a flawless round robin performance, winning all seven of their matches to become the only undefeated skipper in either fleet. The team’s perfect record sends them directly into the semifinals as one of the favorites for the Nordea Women’s Trophy.

Fellow Swede and former event winner Anna Östling and WINGS Sailing also impressed, finishing second in the round robin with a 6-1 record. Östling now meets Caroline Bayless and Team Something Chill from the United States in the quarterfinals.

Bayless is making her Marstrand debut, while Östling’s extensive local knowledge could prove decisive in their matchup.

Defending Nordea Women’s Trophy champion Pauline Courtois of France and her Match in Pink team will face compatriot Julia D’Amodio and Shark Caviar Racing in an all-French quarterfinal, while the Netherlands’ Julia Aartsen and Team Out of the Box will take on Denmark’s Lea Vogelius and WOW Racing in the remaining knockout contest.

Stronger winds and unsettled weather are expected to sweep across Marstrand over the coming days, creating demanding conditions for the Far East 28 keelboats and testing crews’ boat handling as the competition enters its decisive knockout phase.

With semifinal places on the line and pressure mounting to stay in the competition, the battle for one of match racing’s most prestigious titles is only just beginning.

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