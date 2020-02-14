The Metfone Cambodian League 2020 will kick-off tomorrow – with three matches to be played at three different venues across the country.

The first game will see National Football Academy FC taking on National Defense FC at the Tonle Bati National Football Centre while the second tie will have former champions Phnom Penh Crown FC playing Electricite du Cambodge FC at the RSN Stadium.

The final game of the evening will have National Police FC entertaining Visakha FC at the Western Stadium.

A total of 13 teams will compete in this year’s Metfone Cambodia League 2020.

There are four teams from Phnom Penh, three from Kandal, two from Siem Reap, two from Takeo, one from Svay Rieng and one from Sihanoukville.

Defending champions is PKR Svay Rieng FC.