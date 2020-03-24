Cambodia’s top-flight football competition of the Metfone C-League 2020 has been postponed to 25 April – as announced by the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) this week.

The decision follows that of a handful of countries across ASEAN who had already decided to postpone their leagues to next month, as means to control the spread of Covid-19 which has become a pandemic the world over.

“The Football Federation of Cambodia would like to inform the public that the Metfone Cambodian League 2020 will be temporarily suspended,” read the statement.