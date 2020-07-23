The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have shortlisted three candidates for the post of Technical Director.

A total of 11 applicants have submitted their resumes to the MFF to fill the position that was left vacant by Eric Abrams from Belgium.

“The MFF Technical Committee has narrowed the list of 11 applicants to one candidate each from Germany, Holland and also Australia,” said Than Toe Aung, the Chairman of the MFF Technical Committee.

“From here, we will be conducting interviews through video conferencing where we will also ask their plans for the developments of Myanmar football.”

