For the fifth time in history, the Tirreno Adriatico crowns a Spanish King. The last to do so was none other than Alberto Contador in 2014. The spotlight is on Juan Ayuso, a 22-year-old prodigy who hopes to follow in the Pistolero’s footsteps.

While the final stage from Porto Potenza Picena to San Benedetto del Tronto was expected to be a mere formality, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG had already sealed his triumph on the Frontignano (Ussita) climb, where he dominated the race like a true champion.

But before he could lift the coveted Trident Trophy, there were still 147 km to cover, and it was far from a victory parade toward San Benedetto del Tronto. Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) ignited the action with an early attack, while Ineos Grenadiers set a fierce pace to bring the breakaway back and keep the race under control.

Why? Because Filippo Ganna had one last mission to accomplish – winning the intermediate sprint and snatch the second place in the general classification from Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious).

The Roman rider didn’t go down without a fight, but Ganna – an absolute powerhouse – blasted through the sprint, aided by his friend Jonathan Milan, and secured the bonus seconds that handed him a spectacular runner-up finish, something unimaginable for a rider with his physique and skillset.

Speaking of Milan, the “Bull of Buja” proved once again unstoppable in the final sprint. Despite missing his trusted last man Simone Consonni, who withdrew after his crash in Colfiorito, the Lidl-Trek train still managed to pull off a flawless lead-out.

Gannahimself even chipped in, helping Milan for a few hundred meters to position him perfectly. The result? A second stage win in this Tirreno Adriatico, adding to his two from last year, bringing his career total to four.

The victory also secured him the Maglia Ciclamino, which he reclaimed from Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) after losing it briefly the day before. Not to mention, it helped him erase any lingering doubts after his scary crash earlier in the week.

As always in San Benedetto del Tronto, there were two winners. Milan, who repeated his triumph from last year, and Ayuso, who claimed the Trident Trophy and took a major step forward in his career. Now, the Giro d’Italia awaits him with open arms. – www.tirrenoadriatico.it

