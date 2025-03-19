Home 2025 AWCL contenders ready for knockout stage battles 2025Football AWCL contenders ready for knockout stage battles March 19, 2025 3 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrint The stage is set for a thrilling return to action in the AFC Women’s Champions League™ 2024/25 with the commencement of the Knockout Stage on Saturday, March 22. Eight teams have kept their quest for glory alive after advancing from the Group Stage to seal their places in the last eight of Asia’s premier women’s club tournament, involving 13 other sides in its inaugural edition. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/awcl-contenders-ready-for-knockout-stage-battles #AFF #AFC Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2025 ACLElite: The quarterfinal matchups 2025 Giacomo Ballabio claims first Asian victory in Tour de Taiwan Stage 3 2025 ‘Gathering creates an opportunity for young players’ – Giustozzi MOST POPULAR ACLElite: The quarterfinal matchups March 18, 2025 Giacomo Ballabio claims first Asian victory in Tour de Taiwan Stage... March 18, 2025 ‘Gathering creates an opportunity for young players’ – Giustozzi March 18, 2025 Philippine Women’s League 2025 launches with powerhouse lineup March 17, 2025 Load more - Advertisement - HOT NEWS 2025 World Athletics Media Academy: developing new talents in journalism, photography and... 2025 Italy excited to host rugby’s next generation with World Rugby U20... 2025 Si Woo Kim yearns for second title at THE PLAYERS 2025 Kevin Yu ready to challenge world’s best at THE PLAYERS Championship