The stage is set for a thrilling return to action in the AFC Women’s Champions League™ 2024/25 with the commencement of the Knockout Stage on Saturday, March 22. Eight teams have kept their quest for glory alive after advancing from the Group Stage to seal their places in the last eight of Asia’s premier women’s club tournament, involving 13 other sides in its inaugural edition.  For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/awcl-contenders-ready-for-knockout-stage-battles
