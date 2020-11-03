Datuk Misbun Sidek, the Youth Development Director of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will be expecting more from the 24 players who will be in the Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 which starts tomorrow.

Apart from showing the rights skill set, Datuk Misbun wants these teenage players to show charisma each time they make a decision while on court.

“I want to see their charisma, for example how they move, their fitness level, shuttle control, touches and technical as well as tactical skills,” said Datuk Misbun.

“Winning or losing is not important. But what matter is that they show charisma. This will help in determining what these players need to improve on to move forward.”

In the meantime, V. Poopathy is eager to make up for his disappointment at the National Junior Ranking Challenge last October when he finished a disappointing ninth – with only two wins in nine matches played.

“After that tournament, my confidence level went down and I was feeling bad as I had lost almost all of my matches. But the coaches, my family members and friends gave me words of encouragement.

“Throughout the training session after that, I focused on my stamina and mental strength which I felt was lacking while on court. Of course, I want to do well to stay in Division 1. But the other players would also be out for the same thing.”

For Eogene Ewe Eon, the Group B winner of the men’s singles in the National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 last October, is focused on improving his stamina and speed ahead of the tournament tomorrow.

“All the players in this group want to win. This competition means a lot to us because with the absence of tournaments following the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), this competition gives us the chance to gauge ourselves,” added Eogene.

The Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 will be held on November 4 to 6 at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

The top two players in Group B, C and D in both the men and women’s singles will compete with the bottom two players in Group A, B, C and D in a round robin playoffs to determine the players’ final rankings.

The Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 will still be held behind closed doors for teenage players who had resumed training at the Malaysian Badminton Academy since July this year.

