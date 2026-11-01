The Maybank Championship crowned its first-
ever two-time winner, with Miyu Yamashita finishing on 22-under-par 266 following
rounds of 65, 66, 67 and 68 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).
With a two-stroke victory at KLGCC’s challenging West Course, the 25-year-old from
Japan added a second Tiger Trophy to the one she lifted in 2025 and chalked up her
fifth career win on the LPGA Tour.
Yamashita claimed the winner’s cheque of USD450,000 from the USD3 million total prize
purse, along with 500 Race to CME Globe points, which lifts her two places to second in
the standings as the season heads into its final stretch. Yamashita broke 70 in all four
rounds, and moved into the lead after the second round. She held a two-shot
advantage heading into the final day and closed with a four-under-par 68, to hold off
China’s Yan Liu by two strokes.
“I’m really happy to have won the title, and I honestly didn’t expect to be able to win this
tournament two years in a row. I just focused on playing all four days, and today was
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an especially hard round for me. Yan Liu played well and made birdies from early in the
round, but I’m glad I was able to stay focused and play with a good level of nervous
energy throughout the round. It’s been great seeing so many Japanese players doing
so well again this year. It’s been motivating for me, and I look forward to playing here
next year,” said Yamashita.
The victory came against a strong field that included six of the top 10 players on the
Race to CME Globe rankings, former Maybank Championship winners Céline Boutier
and Ruoning Yin, and reigning Olympic champion Lydia Ko.
Yan Liu’s runner-up finish on 20-under-par following a closing 68 was her career-best
result on the LPGA Tour. Her third-round score of nine-under-par 63 was the joint lowest
score of the Maybank Championship 2026, matching Carlota Ciganda’s 63 in Round 2.
Highly-rated Thai amateur Marisa Tojai underlined her immense talent by closing with
a 67 to share third place on 19-under with France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who led
after the opening round. Tojai’s performance makes her the leading ASEAN Qualifier in
this year’s edition, and the highest-finishing ASEAN Qualifier ever. Her professional
compatriot, two-time ASEAN Qualifier Achiraya Sriwong, also impressed with a sixth-
place finish on 16-under-par.
Australia’s Robyn Choi was fifth at 17-under, with South Korea’s A Lim Kim seventh at 15-
under and China’s Weiwei Zhang eighth at 14-under. A group of 11 players shared ninth
at 13-under, including 2023 Maybank Championship winner Céline Boutier of France,
England’s Charley Hull, and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi, who was runner-up at last
year’s Maybank Championship after a three-way playoff.
“Congratulations to Miyu Yamashita on a superb performance and becoming the first-
ever two-time winner of the Maybank Championship. Every edition of the Maybank
Championship adds another fascinating chapter to women’s golf in Malaysia and the
wider region. A field of this calibre is what makes the Maybank Championship a
highlight of the LPGA calendar in Asia, and we are proud to host prestigious golf here in
Malaysia. The tremendous energy and excitement throughout the week strengthen our
commitment to growing the game and inspiring the next generation of golfers,” said
Dato’ Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Maybank.