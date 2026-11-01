The Maybank Championship crowned its first-

ever two-time winner, with Miyu Yamashita finishing on 22-under-par 266 following

rounds of 65, 66, 67 and 68 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

With a two-stroke victory at KLGCC’s challenging West Course, the 25-year-old from

Japan added a second Tiger Trophy to the one she lifted in 2025 and chalked up her

fifth career win on the LPGA Tour.

Yamashita claimed the winner’s cheque of USD450,000 from the USD3 million total prize

purse, along with 500 Race to CME Globe points, which lifts her two places to second in

the standings as the season heads into its final stretch. Yamashita broke 70 in all four

rounds, and moved into the lead after the second round. She held a two-shot

advantage heading into the final day and closed with a four-under-par 68, to hold off

China’s Yan Liu by two strokes.

“I’m really happy to have won the title, and I honestly didn’t expect to be able to win this

tournament two years in a row. I just focused on playing all four days, and today was

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an especially hard round for me. Yan Liu played well and made birdies from early in the

round, but I’m glad I was able to stay focused and play with a good level of nervous

energy throughout the round. It’s been great seeing so many Japanese players doing

so well again this year. It’s been motivating for me, and I look forward to playing here

next year,” said Yamashita.

The victory came against a strong field that included six of the top 10 players on the

Race to CME Globe rankings, former Maybank Championship winners Céline Boutier

and Ruoning Yin, and reigning Olympic champion Lydia Ko.

Yan Liu’s runner-up finish on 20-under-par following a closing 68 was her career-best

result on the LPGA Tour. Her third-round score of nine-under-par 63 was the joint lowest

score of the Maybank Championship 2026, matching Carlota Ciganda’s 63 in Round 2.

Highly-rated Thai amateur Marisa Tojai underlined her immense talent by closing with

a 67 to share third place on 19-under with France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who led

after the opening round. Tojai’s performance makes her the leading ASEAN Qualifier in

this year’s edition, and the highest-finishing ASEAN Qualifier ever. Her professional

compatriot, two-time ASEAN Qualifier Achiraya Sriwong, also impressed with a sixth-

place finish on 16-under-par.

Australia’s Robyn Choi was fifth at 17-under, with South Korea’s A Lim Kim seventh at 15-

under and China’s Weiwei Zhang eighth at 14-under. A group of 11 players shared ninth

at 13-under, including 2023 Maybank Championship winner Céline Boutier of France,

England’s Charley Hull, and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi, who was runner-up at last

year’s Maybank Championship after a three-way playoff.

“Congratulations to Miyu Yamashita on a superb performance and becoming the first-

ever two-time winner of the Maybank Championship. Every edition of the Maybank

Championship adds another fascinating chapter to women’s golf in Malaysia and the

wider region. A field of this calibre is what makes the Maybank Championship a

highlight of the LPGA calendar in Asia, and we are proud to host prestigious golf here in

Malaysia. The tremendous energy and excitement throughout the week strengthen our

commitment to growing the game and inspiring the next generation of golfers,” said

Dato’ Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Maybank.

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