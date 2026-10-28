Experience how the Adizero Dropset Pro is built for speed and strength through hybrid training sessions and footwear trials at Morph and Tribe

Hybrid culture demands speed and strength. Built for athletes who refuse to choose between the two, the adidas Adizero Dropset Pro combines speed-focused technologies with stability-led design to meet the demands of hybrid training.

Putting this to the test, adidas Malaysia brings Hybrid Hub to Morph and Tribe, inviting gym-goers to experience the Adizero Dropset Pro across a series of hybrid training sessions and footwear trials.

Through movements that challenge both speed and strength, participants can experience the shoe in action across different training demands.

HYBRID HUB

Taking place across selected dates in October and November, Hybrid Hub gives adiClub members the opportunity to experience the Adizero Dropset Pro during selected gym classes.

Members can book their preferred sessions through the adidas app, with slots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

MORPH, KLGCC: 24 October and 30 October 2026

TRIBE TRAINING, BUKIT KIARA: 13–15 November and 20–22 November 2026

Activity Highlights

● Hybrid Training Sessions: Take part in selected gym classes combining cardio, strength and functional movements, putting the Adizero Dropset Pro to the test across different training demands.

● Footwear Trial: Get fitted with the Adizero Dropset Pro and experience the shoe in action throughout the training session.

ABOUT ADIZERO DROPSET PRO

Part of the Adizero Dropset franchise, the Adizero Dropset Pro is a hybrid training shoe engineered for athletes who refuse to choose between speed and strength.

Combining speed-focused technologies from adidas’ Adizero line with the stability-led DNA of Dropset, the shoe is built for the demands of hybrid performance, supporting athletes at all levels from training through to race day.

The Adizero Dropset Pro was also named Best Hybrid Trainer at the Men’s Health Sneaker Awards 2026.

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