Brisbane Roar skipper Tom Aldred has refused to allow his side to lose in their A-League Men’s clash with Auckland, netting an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Brisbane Roar’s relentless push for a draw with Auckland FC has been rewarded as late as possible, with Tom Aldred producing a heart-stopping equaliser with the last kick of the game to secure a 1-1 draw that “almost feels like a win”.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/tom-aldred-late-show-sees-brisbane-roar-take-a-hard-earned-point-off-auckland/

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