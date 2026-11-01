Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand holds the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Trophy Aloft after winning the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Te Arai Links, South Course in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday 01 November 2026. Photograph by AAC.

Malaysia’s Nateesh Ganesh signed off with a closing 2-over 73 and a tied 27th finish for his career-best result at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday as Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee successfully retained his title to earn coveted starts in the Masters and The Open.

The 21-year-old Nateesh, making a return to the Championship after finishing T63 in Royal Melbourne three years ago, concluded his week on 10-over 284. Countryman Danish Rizal finished solo 58th after a final round 82 at Te Arai Links.

Fifa reclaimed the Asia-Pacific Amateur title after a dominating display, shooting a final round 70 for a three-shot victory as he became only the second player after Hideki Matsuyama (2010/11) to win back-to-back titles.

Nateesh cannot wait to return to the Asia-Pacific Amateur, which will be held in Hoiana Shores in Vietnam next year.

“It was a great week. Tournament was fine, could have been better. But yeah, I had fun. It was a lot of learning. I see everything in a positive way, even though it was gusting, and even today it was pretty windy. It was find a solution and move on, and adapting to it,” said the Loyola Marymount University golfer.

“Definitely next year. Hopefully I’ll be able to play again. Just looking at the results here, only four guys are under par this week. So just need to take it shot by shot and staying patient … that’s going to help a lot in the future,” he said.

Nateesh, who has won the U.S. Collegiate circuit this year, arrived in New Zealand with hope of challenging for the prestigious title but windy conditions on Thursday and Friday knocked him off his stride. His closing round of 2-over featured four birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey.

“It’s unreal, getting to be here and hanging out with my (Malaysian) teammates. It was great, and I get to play at this awesome course, it’s insane. It’s good,” said Nateesh.

Fifa sensationally played his way in the Asia-Pacific Amateur history books to beat overnight leader Zack Swanwick (75). Australia’s Kayun Mudadana (67) finished third after a 67.

The 21-year-old Fifa, who won the Championship via a play-off against Taisei Nagasaki in Dubai last year, broke down in tears during the trophy presentation.

“It’s been a tough year for me. I didn’t play great at all this year, and this is like one of the last events and I wanted to prove to myself that I still got it and I’m still capable to win this event again. To pull it off, it means the whole world to me,” said Fifa.

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