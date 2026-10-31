Selangor Futsal Club have been crowned champions of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2026 after beating Pahang Rangers 2-1 in extra time at KOMBES.

The score at the end of regulation was 5-2, with Selangor finding the back of the net through Syahir Iqbal Khan (in the eighth and 10th minute), Mohd Khairul Effendy (10th and 23rd) and Evandro Borges (14th).

Felipe de Souza scored both goals for Pahang Rangers in the 17th and 40th minute.

The MPFL 2026 finals are played over two legs, but it is not decided on goal aggregate. The winner is determined on points – three for a win and one for a draw.

In extra time, Syahir Iqbal Khan emerged as the hero when he delivered the winner in the 50th minute after both teams were tied 1-1 when Marlon Oliveira’s 47th minute lead for Selangor was cancelled out by Muhamad Razin a minute later.

The win for Selangor Futsal made them the most successful club in the Malaysian Futsal top flight thus far, with four titles.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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